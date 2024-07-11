Telangana govt takes measures to overcome monsoon flooding

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started taking necessary measures, including constructing tanks and cisterns to avoid traffic problems in waterlogged areas during the monsoon. Senior officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council (GHMC) and the roads and buildings department participated in the program on Thursday, June 11.

The principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD), Dana Kishore, visited Khairatabad Junction, Lake View Guest House on Raj Bhavan Road, and Somajiguda RTA office following the order of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

Tanks with a capacity of 10 lakh litres are being constructed in such areas.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner was ordered to find a suitable place for constructing cisterns in the identified 140 stagnant water areas of Hyderabad city.

Tanks with a capacity of 10 lakh litres will be built in 11 areas with an allocated budget of 20 crores in Jubilee Hill Circles of the Khairatabad Zone.

Necessary arrangements will be made to collect rainwater in these bags and then pump it to nearby canals.

The GHMC, along with other civic departments, had established a total of 534 monsoon emergency teams to address water logging issues, particularly in low-lying areas, as of June 9.

These teams include 157 mobile teams, 242 static teams, 29 teams focusing on CRMP roads, 30 DRF teams, 13 police department teams, 41 electricity department teams, and 22 HMWSSB teams.

Since May, the GHMC has received several complaints of waterlogging in areas like Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Chandrayangutta, Nagole, Raj Bhavan Road, etc.

The municipal body, with its comprehensive measures, aims to mitigate waterlogging problems during the monsoon season, ensuring the safety and well-being of the city’s residents.