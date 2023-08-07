Telangana govt takes proactive steps to promote oil palm cultivation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is proactively addressing the future needs of the state by promoting oil palm cultivation, according to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. During the question hour in the Assembly, the minister responded to queries raised by MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah, M Kishan Reddy, and others.

Minister Reddy highlighted that the country’s annual consumption of edible oil stands at 250 lakh metric tonnes, whereas domestic production is only 132 lakh metric tonnes. This disparity necessitates the import of edible oil from countries like Malaysia. In an effort to tackle this issue and reduce dependency on imports, the Telangana government is actively encouraging the cultivation of oil palm.

He further revealed that since 1992-93, the state has allocated 1.54 lakh acres for oil palm cultivation. Additionally, after the formation of Telangana state, an additional 1.18 lakh acres have been earmarked for this purpose. To support farmers in adopting oil palm cultivation, the government is providing subsidies amounting to Rs 50,918 per acre.

The initiative aims to enhance domestic oil palm production, which will not only reduce import dependence but also create opportunities for the agricultural sector in the state. By encouraging oil palm cultivation, the Telangana government is taking significant strides towards ensuring food security and sustainable economic growth, minister said.