Telangana government teacher found hanging, husband booked

Kavitha's family members have alleged that she took the extreme step due to her husband's extramarital affair, Kothagudem One-Town police said.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th March 2026 10:39 pm IST|   Updated: 9th March 2026 10:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: A Telangana government teacher was allegedly found hanging at her residence on Sunday, March 8, after an argument with her husband.

The victim has been identified as Kavitha. She lived with her husband, Nageshwar Rao, also a government teacher, in Kothagudem. Kavitha was a teacher at Zilla Parishad High School in Bhadrachalam.

According to Kothagudem police, her family accused Rao’s extramarital affair, which drove her to take the extreme step.

Police said he reportedly shifted Kavitha’s body to the hospital and allowed a postmortem without informing her family, thus raising doubts about his role in her death.

He later surrendered to the police, fearing for his safety and is currently in custody. An abetment to suicide case has been registered against him, police said.

