Telangana govt to appoint additional Tahsildars to settle land disputes

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday, May 7, said that the government will be appointing additional Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs)/ Tahsildars in mandals with populations exceeding one lakh to help settle land disputes.

Conducting a review meeting with district collectors and officials from Housing, Revenue and Forest departments of the erstwhile Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar districts, Srinivasa Reddy said that the government is constructing new buildings for revenue and registration offices across the state.

District Collectors were asked to ensure that these offices are established in locations easily accessible to the public.

He said joint surveys by Revenue, Forest and other departments are the only permanent solution to land disputes between departments and instructed officials to expedite action in this direction.

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He added that several unprecedented reforms have been introduced in the Revenue Department and wider powers have been delegated to Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs). He warned officials that strict action would be taken if these powers were misused for purposes other than public grievance redressal.

On the topic of Indiramma houses, the Minister said that the government is considering providing another opportunity to beneficiaries who had previously been sanctioned houses under earlier Indiramma schemes but could not complete construction due to various reasons.

He also asked officials to complete the selection of beneficiaries for double-bedroom houses by the 20th of this month, irrespective of the stage of construction.

He urged local public representatives to actively participate in the process and ensure that only eligible poor families are selected.