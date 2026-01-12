Telangana govt to appoint more Tehsildars in high population towns

"Following Cabinet approval, additional tahsildars would be posted in towns where the workload is excessive," he said,

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th January 2026 10:09 am IST
Telangana revenue Minister lays foundation stone in Peddapalli district
Telangana revenue Minister lays foundation stone in Peddapalli district

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguletti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday, January 11 announced that th government will appoint additional Tehsildars in towns with high population density.

The Minister said that several towns with population ranging between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh currently have only one tahsildar, leading to administrative difficulties. He admitted that a single tehsildar cannot effectively handle such a large population and added that the issue would be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.

“Following Cabinet approval, additional tahsildars would be posted in towns where the workload is excessive,” he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made the statement after distributing sanction documents under the Indiramma Indlu scheme in Peddapalli district. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for several development works. According to a report by Hans India, he claimed that the Congress party’s recent victories in Cantonment, Jubilee Hills and Sarpanch elections reflected the people’s support for the welfare-oriented governance of the present government.

He urged the people to support Congress in the municipal elections.

Minister slams KTR

Reddy took a dig at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) and said that the latter was day-dreaming about the BRS winning the municipal elections. The Minister advised the Sircilla MLA not to have an illusion.

MS Admissions 2026-27

He alleged that the previous BRS government focused on earning commissions through the Kaleshwaram project while neglecting housing for the poor.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Minister said the Congress government is supplying superfine rice and providing free bus travel facilities to women. “There is no comparison between the Congress and BRS governments,” Reddy said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th January 2026 10:09 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button