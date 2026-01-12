Telangana govt to appoint more Tehsildars in high population towns

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguletti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday, January 11 announced that th government will appoint additional Tehsildars in towns with high population density.

The Minister said that several towns with population ranging between 1.5 lakh and 2 lakh currently have only one tahsildar, leading to administrative difficulties. He admitted that a single tehsildar cannot effectively handle such a large population and added that the issue would be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.

“Following Cabinet approval, additional tahsildars would be posted in towns where the workload is excessive,” he said.

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made the statement after distributing sanction documents under the Indiramma Indlu scheme in Peddapalli district. The Minister also laid the foundation stone for several development works. According to a report by Hans India, he claimed that the Congress party’s recent victories in Cantonment, Jubilee Hills and Sarpanch elections reflected the people’s support for the welfare-oriented governance of the present government.

He urged the people to support Congress in the municipal elections.

Minister slams KTR

Reddy took a dig at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) and said that the latter was day-dreaming about the BRS winning the municipal elections. The Minister advised the Sircilla MLA not to have an illusion.

He alleged that the previous BRS government focused on earning commissions through the Kaleshwaram project while neglecting housing for the poor.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Minister said the Congress government is supplying superfine rice and providing free bus travel facilities to women. “There is no comparison between the Congress and BRS governments,” Reddy said.