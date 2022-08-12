Telangana govt to construct new Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, ENT Tower

Hyderabad: Telangana cabinet on Thursday decided to construct a new Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital with modern facilities and ENT Tower at the existing ENT hospital in Koti in Hyderabad.

During the meeting 10 specialists doctors have been sanctioned for the ENT hospital.

Apart from them, the cabinet also decided to fill up 5111 vacant Anganwadi teacher posts and Ayaa vacancies soon.

Other decisions that were taken during the meeting were allotment of 45 acres of land to set up Shabad stone polishing units in Shabad in the control of TSIIC, allotment of 15 acres of land to construct Auto Nagar in Vikarabad, allotment of 30 acres of land to Tandoor market committee in Yala.

Discussion on the state’s economic situation was also held during the meeting. Officials informed the cabinet that the state registered 15.3 percent growth rate in the state’s revenue in this financial year.

KCR opined that the state’s growth rate is affected due to the lopsided policies adopted by the union government. If the central government achieved progress equal to the Telangana state, the state’s GSDP would have increased by another Rs 3 lakh crores and the total would be Rs 14.50 lakh crores.

It has also been said that Telangana state contributed 5 percent of the country’s income

although the state’s population is only 2. 5 percent of the total country’s population.

Officials informed the Cabinet that Telangana stood number one in the country with 11.5 percent growth in state own tax revenue.

Giving the details, the state finance officials informed the cabinet that the income of the Telangana state in 2014-15, the first year of formation of Telangana state, was Rs 62, 000 crores and it has increased to Rs 1. 84 lakh crore last year. In just seven years, the state registered 3 times of growth and stood number one in the country.

State IT Department Special Secretary Jayesh Ranjan told the cabinet that 1. 55 lakh new jobs were created last year and the Telangana is number one in job creation in the country.

IT officials explained that Bengaluru which is number one in IT has created 1. 48 lakh jobs and Hyderabad generated 1.55 lakh jobs.