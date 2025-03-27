Telangana govt to disburse Rs 1 lakh crore through ‘Stree Nidhi’

Hyderabad: The Telangana government plans to distribute Rs.1 lakh crore through Stree Nidhi over the next five years to promote financial independence among rural women and generate employment, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D. Anasuya (Seethakka) on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 12th General Body Meeting of Stree Nidhi Parapathi Sahakara Samakhya Limited at the Engineering Staff College of India, Gachibowli, she highlighted the institution’s growth from its modest beginnings in 2011 to a leading financial model with a loan portfolio of Rs.5,200 crore.

“Stree Nidhi is a testament to women’s collective strength, and every woman who contributed to its success deserves appreciation,” she said.

Seethakka highlighted that Stree Nidhi loans are now being used for purchasing livestock, supporting small-scale industries, and promoting micro-enterprises. She encouraged women not just to become self-employed but to create job opportunities for others.

She urged district, mandal, and village federations to protect members from private moneylenders and exploitative microfinance companies, advising them to rely on Stree Nidhi and banks for loans.

The minister also announced that the long-awaited headquarters for Stree Nidhi had been allocated under the Rural Development Department and would be operational soon after modifications.

She said new district-level samakhyas were being set up across Telangana, with Stree Nidhi contributing Rs.22 crore to this initiative.