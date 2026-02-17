Telangana govt to distribute cheques, mopeds to minorities on Feb 18

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC) will distribute mopeds (two-wheelers), financial assistance cheques, etc., as part of various economic support and asset distribution schemes at Red Rose Palace, Nampally, on Wednesday, February 18.

According to a release, TGMFC will provide the mopeds, a cheque of upto Rs 50,000 for each beneficiary under the Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana Scheme, and e-scooters costing Rs 1.5 lakh to youth.

The state government covers 80 per cent of the cost, and the remaining the 20 per cent or Rs 30,000 is paid by the beneficiaries.

Also Read Muslim employees allowed to leave office early during Ramzan: Telangana govt

Members of the Turka Kasha community will receive tool kits and generators with a unit cost up to Rs 60,000 as one time grant for their empowerment, the release stated.

The state government will launch Skill Development Training programs for minority youth and distribute sewing machines to the minority women under the Indiramma Minority Mahila Shakti scheme.