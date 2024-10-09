Telangana govt to empower women through RTC bus leasing scheme

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at empowering women, the Telangana government has unveiled a new initiative that will enable women’s self-help groups (SHGs) to lease buses to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

A high-level meeting to discuss the project was held on Tuesday at the Secretariat, chaired by Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka. Senior government officials were also in attendance, and the group reviewed procedures for renting RTC buses from women’s associations.

The initiative is designed to provide financial support to women by facilitating bank loans for the purchase of buses and offering them opportunities to generate income through the TGSRTC.

The scheme, introduced in response to the growing demand for public transport, will allow SHGs to lease the buses they purchase to the state’s transport network. The project is set to be launched on a trial basis in two districts initially, with plans to expand further depending on its success.

Mahbubnagar, the home district of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and Karimnagar, the home district of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, were selected for the pilot phase. Initially, it is planned that between 100 to 150 buses will be purchased through these women’s groups.

A dedicated system will be established to manage the operations of the RTC-leased buses, ensuring smooth functioning and coordination with the women’s associations.

According to an official statement, a comprehensive report will be prepared, covering the costs of bus purchases, revenue generation, and management expenses. This report will be submitted to the government for final approval before the scheme is fully rolled out across the state.

This initiative is expected to offer a sustainable source of income for women’s SHGs, fostering greater economic independence while addressing the state’s transportation needs.