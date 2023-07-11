Telangana govt to ensure safe return of those stranded in Himachal

Hyderabad: Measures to ensure the safety and return of Telugu people, especially students stranded in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy floods have been initiated by the Telangana government.

Taking to Twitter, state IT minister KT Rama Rao said, “Have received information from some distressed parents that a few Telugu students are stuck at Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh.”

“Have alerted our Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students. If anyone needs assistance they can reach out to TS_ Bhavan or @KTRoffice,” added KTR.

Instructions have also reportedly been issued to Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in Telangana Bhavan to ensure relief and rescue measures.

Heavy rain persisted in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana for two days.

Traffic on the Chandigarh-Manali national highway between Mandi and Kullu has been blocked following massive landslides along the swollen Beas River in Himachal Pradesh owing to overnight heavy rainfall.

Official sources said that the supply of milk, bread, newspaper and other household items was impacted by the closure of the highway, the lifeline of the Kullu-Manali segment.