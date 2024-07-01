Telangana govt to entrust women with MeeSeva centers management

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka while participating in various programs in Khammam on Sunday announced that the management of Mee Seva centers, which are going to be set up in all villages of Telangana, will be entrusted to women, further promoting their economic empowerment and participation in local governance.

He said that the Congress government’s primary objective is to distribute the state’s wealth through welfare schemes targeting the poor and other deserving sections of society.

“The wealth of the state belongs to the people and it should be allocated to them,” Vikramarka stated. “The Congress government will cater to every section of society.”

He highlighted that the government has already started implementing five out of several guarantees aimed at redistributing state wealth among deserving groups.

During his visit, Vikramarka laid foundation stones for BT roads in several villages in the Madhira assembly constituency. He assured the residents that every promise made by the Congress would be fulfilled.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed the state’s debt situation, noting that it had risen to ₹7 lakh crore over the past decade. “We are working on reducing this debt and overcoming financial constraints. The Indiramma pro-poor Congress government is committed to making women financially independent,” he added.

He mentioned specific initiatives, such as providing free RTC bus travel for women and empowering them to manage canteens to boost their economic status.