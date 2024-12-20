Telangana govt to expand IVF services, says Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday, November 19, said that the state government will expand Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) services in Telangana.

He expressed concern over the infertility rate in Telangana adding that 26 per cent of people in Telangana face the issue.

“Infertility is leading to mental distress among people,” Narasimha said, adding that at present there are 358 private fertility centres in the state.

“In 2017, the then government announced that fertility centres and IVF centres would be set up in government hospitals,” he further stated.

He went on to say that GO 520 was issued for the establishment of IVF centres in Gandhi Hospital and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal; however, the IVF centres weren’t established despite the order being issued in February 2023.

Also Read Hyderabad IVF expert sheds light on emotional toll, social stigma of infertility

Narasimha said that a centre was started at Gandhi Hospital in October 2023 without doctors, reagents, and drugs. “Due to a lack of medical staff and medicines no IVF procedure was carried out at the facility,” he added.

“After the Congress came to power an embryologist, a gynaecologist and other doctors were appointed at the IVF centre and it was stocked with necessary medicine,” the health minister claimed.

He further added that the Congress government obtained permission under the Assistive Reproductive Technology Act, 2021 and set up an IVF centre at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on October 15.

“The Congress government also appointed an embryologist at Petlaburj maternity hospital provided the necessary reagents and made IVF services available there from December 9,” Narasimha said at a review meeting.

“The process of setting up an IVF centre at the MGM hospital in Warangal is underway; all services like follicular study, IUI and IVF will be provided at the centre,” the health minister concluded.