Telangana govt to halt pensions for ineligible recipients, says minister

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that the Congress government will stop pensions being received by ineligible individuals based on recommendations.

Speaking to the media in his constituency Palair on Sunday, he highlighted the importance of addressing land issues promptly through the organization of Grama Sabhas.

The Congress government, he said, is committed to ensuring that pensions are distributed to all eligible individuals.

Minister Reddy urged Revenue officials to resolve land disputes without delay, stating that he would personally intervene if these issues were brought to his attention. He stressed the need for immediate action to benefit the people of Telangana.

Highlighting the achievements of Indiramma Rajyam, Srinivas Reddy credited the hard work of Telangana’s people for the progress made. He assured residents of Palair that he would take responsibility for providing house sites and homes to those eligible.

Additionally, Reddy promised that a high-tension cable currently running over houses in the village would be removed within two months.

To support local agriculture, the Minister also directed officials to ensure that irrigation water is supplied to farmlands during the rainy season, ensuring a stable water supply for farmers.