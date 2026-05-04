Telangana govt to hand over power purchase agreements scam to CBI

Hyderabad: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced that the Telangana cabinet has decided to hand over the Justice Madan B Lokur Commission’s report on the alleged irregularities in power purchases and the construction of Yadadri and Bhadradri Thermal Power Plants during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A meeting of the Telangana cabinet was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Monday, May 4, which was chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, where the decision was taken.

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He said the state cabinet has also decided to increase the value of lands across the state by May 26, and that the revised land values will apply to the lands being acquired for various irrigation, road and other infrastructure projects.

He said those who are the applicants under the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation (HILT) policy, who apply for registering the lands before the increase of land values, will have to pay 10 per cent of the registration charges at the time of registration, and will have to pay the rest within 90 days of registration.

Another decision of the state government was to hand over the Mother Dairy, which has been helping the dairy farmers in Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts get good prices, but later went into losses, to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), as per the Memorandum of Association (MoU) between the state government and the NDDB.

On the green energy front, the state cabinet has decided to use the vacant lands located close to power sub-stations at 19 locations across the erstwhile 10 districts of the state as a pilot project, for producing 20 mega watt green energy as a pilot project.

The state cabinet has also decided to clear the payments for the construction of government offices in Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Commissionerates through a one-time settlement.

Another important decision taken was to waive off penalties and interest on the pending water bills of the government departments and offices payable to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

Presently, the dues amount to Rs 5,864 crore, which includes penalties and interest imposed by HMWS&SB on the state government’s departments. After the waiver, this amount will significantly come down to Rs 1,686 crore.

The state cabinet has also decided to bring all the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and Young India Skills Universities under one university.

The cabinet has also passed a resolution to establish a modern vegetable market at Aziz Nagar in Moinabad of Rangareddy district on 42 acres of land, by transferring that land to the marketing department.

Reddy also informed the media that the district-in-charge ministers will tour all the districts, coordinate with the district collectors, other officials and farmers, to see that no delay happens in procuring paddy and maize in the Rabi 2025-26 marketing season at the procurement centres.