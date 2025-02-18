Telangana govt to implement measures to protect Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A joint inspection was conducted on Tuesday, February 18 to protect Durgam Cheruvu. It aims to develop strategies to prevent sewage contamination and preserve the lake’s ecosystem.

Officials from various departments including the municipal administration department, Hyderabad Water Board, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Lakes, Revenue, and Pollution Control Board emphasized the importance of sustainable water usage and maintaining the lake’s hydrology to ensure its long-term health.

The focus of the inspection was to ensure that only treated water from the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is used for construction, landscaping, and gardening needs in the Raheja Mind Space area. Hyderabad Water Board managing director Ashok Reddy emphasized that the Durgam cheruvu must be purified to safeguard the lake from sewage contamination.

As part of the ongoing protection plan, sewage generated from Hyderabad’s Madhapur and Silent Valley areas is being treated through two STPs (5 & 7 MLD) located at Durgam Cheruvu. The treated water is then released into the lake to support groundwater replenishment and maintain the lake’s natural hydrology.

To further prevent sewage overflow, a 1000 mm diameter pipeline is planned to redirect excess sewage from other areas, with construction expected to begin once the tender process is finalized.

The project is expected to be completed within three months.

Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad to get dedicated drain to prevent flooding

To prevent flooding during the rainy season, a dedicated water drain will be constructed. GHMC is set to oversee this project, and it is expected to be completed within three months too.

Additionally, the residents of the Durgam cheruvu area will be issued notices to install silt chambers, which will prevent sediment from surrounding Hyderabad residences from entering the diversion main and impacting the lake’s water quality.

Raheja Group has been instructed to conduct thorough inspections of manholes around the lake to identify and repair any damaged or improperly constructed manholes. This move will ensure no obstructions in the diversion main, helping maintain the smooth flow of treated water.

To ensure long-term sustainability, the use of recycled water for park maintenance and tree planting has been strongly recommended to help preserve groundwater levels. Hyderabad water board MD has mandated the use of 100 percent recycled water for building construction and landscape maintenance in the Raheja Mind Space area. A special pipeline will be set up within the next week to facilitate the transfer of treated water from Durgam Cheruvu STP to support this initiative.