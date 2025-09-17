Telangana govt to inspect old buildings at Erragadda mental health hospital

Officials have been asked to restore the Institute of Mental Health to its former glory.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 17th September 2025 10:12 pm IST
Telangana Health Minister orders inspection of Institute of Mental Health building
Telangana Health Minister orders inspection of Institute of Mental Health building

Hyderabad: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has instructed Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) engineering officials to conduct field visits to the Institute of Mental Health in Erragadda and submit a report on the condition of old buildings in the hospital in the next two to three days.

The minister conducted a high-level review meeting on Wednesday, September 17, at the Indian Institute of Health office in SR Nagar, discussing the steps to strengthen medical services in the Osmania Medical College-affiliated hospitals.

Officials have been asked to restore the Institute of Mental Health to its former glory and prioritise the creation of infrastructure, equipment repairs, an RO water plant, sanitation, drainage system, internal roads, and other facilities required for patients.

MS Teachers

He also sought details on outpatient and inpatient services and discussed services in the Sarojini Devi Kanti Hospital.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 17th September 2025 10:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button