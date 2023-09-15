Telangana to introduce breakfast scheme in primary, high schools

Updated: 15th September 2023 9:34 pm IST
Hyderabad: Beginning October 24, students attending government primary and high schools in Telangana will all enjoy a wholesome breakfast. As a Dasara gift to students, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will introduce the “chief minister’s breakfast” scheme (Mukhyamantri Alpahara) program at a cost of Rs 400 cr, annually.

The scheme was inspired by the state of Tamil Nadu after a team of IAS officers was sent to evaluate the effectiveness of its implementation in primary schools in the state.

The initiative is an attempt by the state government to improve children’s focus and overall school experience by ensuring that they have a healthy breakfast, especially those from economically disadvantaged sectors.

