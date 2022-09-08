Telangana govt to invest Rs 300 cr on palm oil cultivation

Published: 8th September 2022
Telangana: 'Govt to spend 300 crore on palm oil cultivation in Siddipet' ,says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that the government is planning to spend Rs 300 crore for palm oil cultivation in Siddipet district.

The minister stated that palm oil cultivation can generate income for farmers similar to that of regular employees.

Rao accused the Centre and opposition of making false allegations and contradictory statements regarding the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

He released fishlings into the Ura Cheuruvu in Rajagopalet Village of Nagangur Mandal.

