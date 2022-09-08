Telangana: TSRTC announces special buses to Medak Church

Hyderabad: The managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced that the department has arranged special buses to the Medak Cathedral Church.

The TSRTC managing director tweeted, “Special buses to Medak Cathedral Church, built in Rough Gothic style, recognized as the second largest church in Asia. #ExploreWithTSRTC”

The buses have been arranged from three locations in the state, JBS bus stop, Naraynkhed, and Zaheerabad.

From the JBS bus stop, buses are scheduled to leave at the frequency of one every 10 minutes from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm. The bus from Zaheerabad to Medak church is scheduled at 6:30 am and will return at 2:30 pm in the afternoon. From Narayankhed, the bus will leave at 8:30 in the morning and return from Medak at 2:00 pm.

For further information, contact +91 94908 66244, +91 94404 90837, +91 99592 26268.