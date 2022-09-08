Hyderabad: 4 new metro express buses to run from Dilsukhnagar to Kokapet

Hyderabad: Four new Metro Express buses have been introduced along the Dilsukhnagar to Kokapet route, announced the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday.

The buses will be ferried every forty minutes and will go through Koti, Nampally, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Langar Houz, Tipukhan bridge, Bandlaguda, Taramatipeta and Narsingi.

From September 10, the new buses will start at 6 am from Dilsukhnagar. The last bus from the depot will start at 8:40 pm.Similarly, the first bus from the Kokapet bus stop will be at 7:25 am, and the last bus will be at 10 am.

“Residents of Kokapet, Gandipet, Narsingi and surrounding areas can avail these services, and reach their destinations easily,” said the TSRTC in a press note.