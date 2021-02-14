Telangana government to issue new ration cards

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced that new ration cards will be given to eligible domiciled persons from the state. However, before issuance, the government also plans to tackle the problem of bogus ration cards in circulation, which will be cancelled.

According to an estimate, there are around 8 lakh bogus ration cards in circulation. A final decision in this regard is likely to be taken after a high level meeting with the chief minister.

Bogus ration cards

Currently, there are around 87.56 lakh ration cards in circulation in the state, benefiting 2.8 crore consumers. The Telangana government bears an outlay of Rs.2200 crore as a subsidy on rice given through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Authorities have already cancelled about 10 lakhs bogus ration cards after identifying the migrant population, wherein where a single family is having more than one card, apart from obtaining details of those who are availing ration in spite of being absent from the household as well.

New ration cards

Since no new ration cards were issued in the state and the people were anxiously waiting for the issuance of new ration cards, there are a huge number of applications for cards in every district of the state which are under verification. There are more than 1.65 lakh applications pending in the Greater Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy district itself.