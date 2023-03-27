Telangana govt to mandate defibrillators in industries, public spaces: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: In wake of elevating cardiac deaths, the Telangana government would soon make Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) mandatory in industries employing above 100 people.

Health minister T Harish Rao while addressing the inaugural of the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training session at Sangareddy on Monday, said that an act making AED machines mandatory in gated communities, apartment communities, malls and other places will soon be implemented.

The minister held that around 15 lakh people were dying of cardiac arrest in the country and 50 percent of lives can be saved if the people get trained in CPR administration.

AED being the most important in such cases, Harish Rao said that the state government would procure 1,200 defibrillators worth Rs 15 crore to be made available in Basthi Dawakhanas, Primary Health Centres.

The minister further directed the officials to conduct training sessions for police personnel, Panchayat and SHG women in CPR, AED and mouth-to-mouth breathing techniques.

Harish Rao asserted that quick action by a person trained rightly in administering CPR would save the lives of many.

“Lifestyle change, food habits and lack of physical exercises were identified as main reasons behind the elevating cardiac death cases,” remarked Harish Rao.