Telangana govt to organise three-day long fish food festival from June 8

As part of the tenth-anniversary celebrations of Telangana State, the fisheries department has planned to organize a three-day long fish food festival from June 8 across the state. It will be organized at all the district headquarters in the state.

The event will showcase over 20 to 30 varieties of fish dishes. The stalls of Vijaya Dairy products will also be arranged.

On the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a review meeting with officials concerned at the Secretariat to review the arrangements for the fish medicine, which is to be administered by the Bathini family on the beginning day of Mrigasira Karthi, falling on June 8, and the fish food festival.

During the meeting, the minister stated that the Chief Minister has directed the officials to celebrate the fish food festival in Telangana on a grand scale and invite Ministers and MLAs from the respective districts to participate in the festival. He further added that elaborate arrangements, including the conduct of cultural programs and other events, should be made to make the festival a grand success.

Alongside ensuring a wide range of fish dishes like fish fry, curry, and biryani, he directed officials to organize free training sessions for women from the fishermen community. These sessions would focus on equipping them with the necessary skills to prepare various types of fish dishes. By providing this training, the festival not only promotes culinary diversity but also supports the empowerment of women in the local fishing community.