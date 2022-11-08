Telangana govt to provide concessions to children with special needs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will be providing exemptions and concessions to Children with special needs by reducing the pass mark from 35 to 20 for classes 6 to 10 and SSC public exams for the academic year.

Children with hearing disabilities and children otherwise challenged have been exempted from studying and writing one language out of three.

Also Read TRS MLAs poaching case: New FIR booked against Ramchandra Bharati

The School Education department has issued the GO MS 27 as per which, qualifying and passing marks for students with intellectual challenge particularly autism spectrum disorder and mental illness have been reduced from 35 to 10. However, the pass marks for other children with disabilities is 20 instead of 35.

The students in question will also be given calculators, computers, abacus, tyler frame, magnifying glass, video magnifier, Braille slate, geometry kit, Braille measuring tape etc., as per the requirement in the examination. Extra exam time of 20 minutes will also be provided per hour.