TRS MLAs poaching case: New FIR booked against Ramchandra Bharati

Hyderabad: The sensational attempted poaching case of TRS MLAs has taken a new twist after the Banjara Hills police registered a fresh case against Ramachandra Bharati aka Satish Sharma for allegedly indulging in making Aadhar, PAN card and driving license fraudulently.

Acting on a fresh complaint filed by the TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, the Banjara Hills police have registered a case of forgery and cheating against Ramachandra Bharati aka Satish Sharma, who is one of the accused among three arrested by the Moinabad police at a farm house while trying to lure the three TRS MLAs.

Last week, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a press conference stated that the accused involved in the poaching attempt of his party MLAs have indulged in making multiple Aadhar, PAN cards and driving license. He also alleged that there is a larger conspiracy at the Centre and as a result of patronage from the top brass of the Union Government, the accused have resorted to forgery.

According to the sources, though a fresh FIR was registered against Ramachandra Bharati, the matter was kept under the wraps.

Ahead of the November 3 by-poll for the Munugode assembly constituency, the Cyberabad police, on October 26, arrested three individuals from a farmhouse who had allegedly travelled to Hyderabad to induce four TRS MLAs to join the saffron party in exchange for Rs 100 crore.

Ramachandra Bharati aka Satish Sharma, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana, Simhayaji, of Srimanatha Raja Peetham in Tirupati and Nandakumar a resident of Hyderabad were arrested.