Telangana: DCM truck catches fire; goods worth Rs 1 cr turned to dust

Hyderabad: In the wee hours of Tuesday, a DCM truck that was transporting packages for an online retailer caught fire on National Highway-65 in Dandumalkapur in the Choutuppal mandal of the district.

A DCM truck, travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, allegedly caught fire as it reached Dandumalkapur, according to the police.

When the driver realised the car was on fire, they abandoned it. A fire tender was dispatched immediately after receiving an emergency call, and the fire was put out. The event didn’t result in any injuries.

However, during the event, products believed to be valued roughly Rs 1 crore were converted to ashes. The mishap that started the fire is thought to have been caused by a spark in the car battery.