Hyderabad: Habitual offender held for sale of fake certificates

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Tuesday arrested a man recognised as a habitual offender for indulging in the sale of fake educational certificates.

The accused was identified as Muqtar Ahmed, a resident of Hyderabad. Ahmed used to con people for money on various pretexts and was taken into custody under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. The man used to indulge in crimes along with two of his associates.

Also Read National Lok Adalat to be conducted in Telangana on November 12

The other two men were identified as Kaleemuddin, and Mohammed Feroze. The three accused used to create fake certificates and sell them to customers upon receiving large amounts of money. The accused allegedly identified potential targets and convinced them that the fake certificates would help them good through.

In September 2022, the Pahadishareef police seized several fake certificates along with rubber stamps, laptop, printer, etc from the accused. Ahmed has been lodged in Cherlapally jail.