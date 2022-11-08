National Lok Adalat to be conducted in Telangana on November 12

Hyderabad: The National Legal Service Authority has directed the Telangana government to conduct the National Lok Adalat on November 12.

The national Lok Adalat will be conducted at all levels of the judiciary across the state for the settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable criminal cases. The proceedings will be monitored by the chief justice, patron-in-chief, and the executive chairman of Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA).

The hearings will be undertaken free of cost in a physical mode. The court fee if any paid in the pending cases will be refunded, if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat. The TSLSA has urged people to make use of the Lok Adalat and settle their issues.

Those who wish to resolve their disputes are requested to register their cases at approach the chairman, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in the District Court complex of respective Districts or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or the nearest court.