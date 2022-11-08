Telangana: Four students from TMREIS qualify in NEET exam, script history

Hyderabad: Four students from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) have recorded history by being the first from the state government-funded institute to pass the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is held for admissions to undergraduate medical programmes across the nation.

The four pupils, Tahura Masood, Md Safiuddin, K Rambabu, and E Sravan Kumar, are said to hail from low-income families and have struggled to receive an education. But because of their parents’ and grandparents’ efforts, they could study, TMREIS said.

The father of Tahura Masood is a day labourer. After being enrolled in NEET coaching programmes by TMREIS, she was backed with enough information. Masood will enrol in the Dr. VRK Women’s Medical College’s MBBS programme.

Sravan Kumar will be travelling to Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi to begin his dental studies. “Poverty taught me life lessons and helped me realise that no one should perish from want of money,” he said.

The grandparents and uncle who raised Saifuddin put a lot of effort into getting him an education. He plans to enrol at Ayaan Medical College and pursue a career in cardiology.

Rambabu, who is from Kothamarthy in Nalgonda, will enrol at Gandhi Medical College. He claimed that being the son of labourers, his parents put in a lot of effort, and his teachers inspired him.