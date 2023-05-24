Telangana govt to provide free coaching to minority students for state services

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that it is providing a free three-month full-time foundation course for state service examination for candidates from the minority communities of the state.

In an official press note released by the state minority welfare department and Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, it mentioned that the foundation course will include coaching for TSPSC, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Eligible candidates can submit their applications from May 29, the last date for which will be June 30.

According to the press note, to be eligible for this coaching a candidate should possess a graduation in any field, should not be employed, and should not have availed any similar coaching sponsored by the government.

They should also be eligible as per the norms prescribed by the exam commission with regard to age qualification.

The applicants have to submit copies of their SSC (Secondary School Certificate), Intermediate certificate, under-graduation certificate, Aadhar card and two passport-size photos along with the application form.

The classes are set to commence on July 3 at the Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, on the 3rd floor of Jamia Nizamia Complex, opposite SBI Gunfoundry.