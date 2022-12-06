Telangana govt to provide free EAMCET coaching to these students

Hyderabad: Telangana government is getting ready to provide free EAMCET coaching to intermediate second year students of government junior colleges.

For the coaching that is going to be offered in January and February next year, a screen test will be conducted.

As per a circular issued by the Commissioner of Intermediate Education Navin Mittal, from each district, 50 girls and 50 boys will be selected based on their performance in the screening test.

Apart from the coaching in January and February, ‘Intensive residential summer coaching’ will be organized for meritorious students. The residential coaching will be conducted from April to May 2023.

Colleges to receive directions for free EAMCET coaching

In order to identify eligible students of MPC and BiPC groups for free EAMCET coaching, district intermediate education officers are going to issue directions to government junior colleges in Telangana.

District officers are also going to finalize the accommodation and timing for the coaching in January and February. The residential coaching is going to be held in Model Schools, Residential Institutions, and the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS).

TS EAMCET 2023

Every year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) conducts the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) on the behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

It is an entrance test for admission into engineering, agriculture, and medical courses.

This year, the online application process was started on April 6 and the test was conducted in multiple sessions from July 18 to 30.

The proposed free EAMCET coaching is going to help students who cannot afford to take admission to private institutions.

Intermediate syllabus to be completed in Dec

As the intermediate examination is scheduled to be held in March 2023, the syllabus is scheduled to be completed by the end of the current month.

As per the schedule, the summer vacation will be from April to May 2023.