Telangana govt to provide technical training in aviation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government and the Telangana State Aviation Academy (TGSAA) have signed an MoU to provide technical and practical training in aviation to youth in the state.

As part of the agreement signed Friday, September 18, the three-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) Training Diploma Programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Government Polytechnic (JNGP) in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, will also give access to enhanced practical and industry-oriented training.

In addition to theoretical education, students will receive training in laboratory practicals, aircraft familiarisation, and aircraft systems, as well as industry-based practical work experience during their final year.

During the first two years, theory, laboratory practicals, aircraft familiarisation, and systems training will be provided under the aegis of JNGP and TGSAA. Students will be given 2,100 hours of practical work experience or industrial training at TGSAA in the final year.

Lab facility, aircraft access, hands-on exposure

Apart from providing experienced instructors, TGSAA will offer practical laboratory facilities, access to specific aircraft, hands-on exposure to aircraft operations, and work experience in maintenance areas.

This enables students to gain direct insight and industry experience across sectors such as airlines, flying training organisations, aircraft operators, MROs (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), aeronautical manufacturing, and aerospace.

Prioritising safety standards in the aviation sector, the programme includes mandatory safety and security briefings for students and training to ensure compliance with AAI and BCAS regulations.

This partnership bridges the government technical education system with the needs of the aviation industry. Students will have the opportunity to complement classroom knowledge with practical experience in a real-world aircraft operations environment.

A ‘Practical Training Certificate’ will be issued to students who complete the prescribed training hours, maintain 90 per cent attendance, and meet the required performance standards.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years from the date of signing and could be renewed with mutual agreement.

By providing the youth of Telangana with skill development in the aviation sector, as well as access to practical training and industry experience, this partnership will mark a significant step forward in bridging technical education and the industry within the state.