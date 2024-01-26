Telangana govt to release 231 prisoners under special remission

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, January 26, announced the premature release of 231 prisoners, comprising 212 life convicts and 19 non-life convicts, who have demonstrated good conduct.

This decision was made under the powers granted to the Governor by Article 161 of the Constitution of India.

“The Governor of a State shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence against any law relating to a matter to which the executive power of the State extends,” the Article reads.

The release is a part of the government’s tradition to consider prisoner releases on significant dates such as Republic Day on January 26, Independence Day on August 15, and Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2.

This marks the third instance of such premature releases in the state, following previous grants in 2016 and 2020. Last year, a list for premature release was submitted but was not approved by the Governor.

“A total number of 212 lifetime convict prisoners and 19 non-life convict prisoners who have good conduct in prisons are selected on this occasion for premature release. This will enable the prisoners to fully reintegrate into society and will pave towards a crime-free Telangana state,” the state government said in a statement.

