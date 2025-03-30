Telangana govt to replace shorts with pants for boys in classes 6 and 7

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to provide pants instead of shorts to boys studying in Classes 6 and 7 in government schools across the state.

This decision comes after repeated requests from students and educators, aiming to address the needs and preferences of young learners.

Traditionally, boys up to Class 7 were given shorts, while those in Classes 8 to 10 received pants.

However, many boys in Classes 6 and 7 expressed dissatisfaction with this arrangement, requesting pants instead of shorts.

For years, the government has been supplying two pairs of uniforms annually to students in various institutions, including government schools, model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), general residential gurukul schools, aided schools, and tribal primary schools.

Teachers’ associations and headmasters have been advocating for this change for several years.

Responding to these appeals, the education department has now decided to replace the two pairs of shorts with two pairs of pants for boys in Classes 6 and 7 starting from the next academic year.

This adjustment is expected to benefit approximately 200,000 students across the state.