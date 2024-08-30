Telangana govt to review private security agencies act: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday, August 30 said that the government will review the Private Security Agencies Act.

“A society can be truly safe only when all its citizens take the onus to be conscious of their surroundings and be vigilant towards aspects related to our safety and security. The summit will help enhance the citizens’ consciousness towards safety and security,” said the deputy chief minister.

The current growth of Hyderabad and the increasing urbanisation of Telangana necessitates the need for foolproof physical security and technology will play a key role in it. The private security sector plays a major role in physical security which is depicted by the fact that about 4,00,000 private security personnel operate in Telangana.

“These numbers are higher than the number of permanent government employees in Telangana,” Vikramarka remarked, adding that approximately 1500 security agencies are functional in Telangana which 500 agencies are licensed while others are in the process of getting it.

Addressing a gathering at the National Physical Security Summit 2024, the deputy chief minister, “In a regulated method, the agencies which have been providing security service to various organisations. It will be instrumental in providing job security through full-time and part-time jobs in the government’s skilling and placement programmes.”

The ongoing summit would review the abovementioned opportunities. The deputy chief minister asked government officials to prepare an action plan for achieving employment and enhanced safety and security in the city. The government will ponder upon the issues raised during the physical security summit and the implementation of recommended actions.

The Telangana government will also review the pending wage scale issue of the security forces in the state. “It is highly concerning that the wages are lower than the recommended minimum scale,” Vikramarka said. The government will take measures to ensure that the wages are par with the best minimum wages across India.

He urged the attendees to carry forward the learning from the summit to ensure the safety of Telangana.