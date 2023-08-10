Telangana govt to screen ‘Gandhi’ movie for school students from Aug 14-24

The movie which was released in 1982 will be screened free across 582 screens all over the state.

Telangana govt to screen Gandhi movie for school students from August 14- 24
Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi in Gandhi movie (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Marking the closure of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam’ celebrations, the state government has decided to screen the ‘Gandhi’ movie for government school students from August 14- 24.

Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu is designated to the diamond jubilee celebration of Independent India.

Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning movie Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi will be screened free across 582 screens across the state.

The movie was released in 1982.

On Wednesday, minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with officials of the Telangana State Film Chambers of Commerce and Telugu Film Chamber.

The minister directed them to make arrangements to screen the movie for students in theatres.

