Telangana govt to screen ‘Gandhi’ movie for school students from Aug 14-24

Hyderabad: Marking the closure of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam’ celebrations, the state government has decided to screen the ‘Gandhi’ movie for government school students from August 14- 24.

Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu is designated to the diamond jubilee celebration of Independent India.

Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning movie Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi will be screened free across 582 screens across the state.

Also Read Telangana: CS reviews arrangements for 77th Independence Day celebrations

The movie was released in 1982.

On Wednesday, minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with officials of the Telangana State Film Chambers of Commerce and Telugu Film Chamber.

The minister directed them to make arrangements to screen the movie for students in theatres.