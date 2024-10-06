Telangana govt to seek exemption from Centre on 10% rice export duty

Hyderabad: In view of the Philippines government seeking an export of 3 lakh tonne rice from Telangana, the state government has decided to request the Centre to waive off export duty on the shipments.

Since the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation (TGCSC) is a government entity, the state government hopes that the exemption will be granted.

On Sunday, October 6, the civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy held a meeting with officials of the food and agriculture department of Philippines via video-conferencing on the prospects of exporting the locally-grown rice.

Philippines food and agriculture minister Rogers V Navarro expressed his government’s intent to import rice from Telangana to meet the needs of its citizens. Earlier a delegation from Philippines had met Uttam Kumar on the same issue.

As the present export duty on rice is 10%, the state government is contemplating requesting the Union ministry for food and public distribution to exempt exports through the civil supplies corporation from the export duty.

Uttam Kumar will be visiting Philippines shortly to hold the next round of talks for rice exports. Only after his visit, a decision on the export price will be decided, according to the civil supplies officials.