Telangana govt to setup panel to curb pvt school, college fees

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, announced the establishment of a Fee Regulatory Commission to curb the rising fees in private schools and colleges.

He highlighted that over the past decade, 750,000 students have stopped enrolling in government schools, and emphasized the need to transform the education system to attract students back to these institutions.

This announcement was made during a discussion in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, March 25.

Commission setup to address deteriorating education system: Min

Narasimha stated that a commission has been set up to address the deteriorating education system that had “strayed” during previous administrations.

The government is prepared to implement the commission’s recommendations to revamp the educational framework, he added.

He noted that rather than opening new schools, priority will be given to improving existing facilities. He pointed out issues in girls’ hostels, where inadequate bathroom facilities exist, and mentioned that corporate partnerships are being sought to enhance infrastructure.

Efforts are underway to provide spacious classrooms, laboratories, clean drinking water, and sanitary washrooms.

Additionally, new courses aimed at employment opportunities are being introduced in polytechnic, engineering, and degree colleges.

Narasimha also discussed a proposal to offer certificates to engineering students who achieve 80 credits instead of the required 160, allowing them better job prospects.

The need for regulatory measures comes as parents express concerns over escalating fees imposed by private institutions.

The Telangana Education Commission has already submitted a draft bill for fee regulation to the government.

Parents are urging swift action from the assembly to pass this legislation before the new academic year begins, as many private schools have reportedly increased fees by 30 percent to 50 percent in anticipation of regulatory changes.