Telangana to introduce AI in primary school curriculum

Hyderabad: Starting next academic year, primary school students in Telangana will be introduced to Artificial Intelligence (AI) alongside mathematics concepts such as numbers, arithmetic operations, measurements, time, and shapes. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is designing a new curriculum that integrates AI and digital learning into early education.

A senior education official stated that students in Classes I and II will learn basic computer skills, while Classes IV and V will be introduced to AI fundamentals. The curriculum is still being finalized.

Pilot program in 20 districts

To test this initiative, AI and digital learning programs will be launched in five primary schools from each of the 20 districts, including Karimnagar, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, Mancherial, Jagtial, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Mulugu, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

During a meeting led by Education Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana and School Education Director EV Narasimha Reddy, district collectors agreed to implement the initiative.

Teacher training and implementation

To ensure smooth execution, selected teachers and cluster resource persons from 100 primary schools will receive training at MCR HRD Hyderabad on April 3 and 4.

These trained educators will then conduct AI learning sessions for students in Classes I to V on April 21 and 22 in their respective schools.

Strengthening literacy and numeracy with AI

The government is also working to improve Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) by integrating AI-enabled tools. The FLN-AI (AXL) program is being piloted in 513 primary schools, offering a personalized, web-based learning experience that allows students to practice at their own pace and strengthen their basic literacy and numeracy skills.