Telangana govt to start new public schools in 100 constituencies: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 26, announced that public schools will be opened in 100 Assembly constituencies across the state (outside Hyderabad) from this academic year. The new schools would be developed similar to the famous Telangana Public School in Arutla, Manchala mandal, Rangareddy district and will be equipped with teaching friendly classrooms, sports grounds, teaching staff and transport facilities.

The announcement was made after the Telangana CM held a review with officials of the state Education Department. During the meeting, the Telangana Private Schools Fee Regulatory Monitoring Commission submitted its report to Revanth Reddy regarding the regulation of fees in private schools. Parents associations over the years have been seeking a cap on the hike of school fees, which have over the years been going up unbridled.

According to a press release from the CM’s office, a committee with a retired judge or retired chief secretary will take the final decision on the fee structure. “The CM also suggested that the draft should be kept in the public domain to seek the opinions of students’ parents, intellectuals and social workers on the fee structure,” it added.

Also Read TGHRC seeks report after Telangana govt school students made to sweep floors

Officials present at the meeting were also told that all the facilities available in the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Jubilee Hills Public Schools in Hyderabad should be provided in new integrated schools coming run by the state. With the increasing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the world, the Telangana CM also instructed officials to immediately take necessary steps to provide education on AI from the school level.

Organizing short-term training classes on AI for teachers and lecturers to keep abreast of the changing technology and honing skills of the students in AI to grab the world of opportunities was discussed in the meeting. “The Chief minister asserted that the changes should also be brought in the technical education system. Further, the CM ordered that AI-based courses be started immediately in polytechnic colleges and ATCs by stopping the outdated courses,” he stated, according to the release.

In view of Rs 1000 crore that was allocated to Osmania University, the Chief Minister also ordered the Chairman of the Higher Education Board, Balkishta Reddy, to submit a report on the requirement of funds for the remaining universities.