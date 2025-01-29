Telangana govt to use AI to identify beneficiaries for Indiramma Illu

Hyderabad: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has instructed officials to use technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) extensively so that the beneficiaries benefit from the Indiramma Illu housing scheme launched by the state government without any loopholes or corruption.

The Minister held a review meeting with the officials of Indiramma houses at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday, January 29.

The minister said that it has been decided to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the selection of beneficiaries, till the completion of the construction of the houses.

He said that the Indiramma Illu App has already been developed and a survey has been conducted to select the beneficiaries transparently.

He asked the officials to use AI to monitor the progress of the construction of houses daily from anywhere in the state without leaving scope for any irregularities in the construction of houses and making payments.

He said that state-of-the-art technologies were being used to identify the real poor.

He advised the officials to identify the ineligible and select the eligible by matching the survey details conducted through the mobile app with cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

He stated that the payments for the construction of houses will be made in four phases and it has been decided to use AI technology to ensure that these payments are made on time without any delay.

He said that these procedures would help ensure the beneficiaries are selected without any room for political interference, and that this new technological approach will make it possible to identify ineligible persons.

The Indiramma Illu scheme is one of the four flagship schemes launched by the state government on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

In the first phase house sanction letters were given to 72,000 beneficiaries who owned land.

He instructed the officials to take the necessary steps to start the construction work of these houses immediately.

He said that priority will be given to the poorest of the poor, the differently-abled, widows and transgenders in the first phase of sanctioning of the houses.

Housing Secretary Jyoti Buddha Prakash, housing corporation MD VP Gautam, and others participated in the meeting.