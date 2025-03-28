Telangana govt transfers Rs 3.3 crore to kin of Gulf migrant workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has transferred Rs 3.3 crore as ex-gratia to the families of migrant workers from the state who died in Gulf countries. Each affected family received Rs 5 lakh under this initiative.

Telangana mineral development corporation chairman Anil Eeravatri said he coordinated with the state’s special chief secretary (finance and planning), K Ramakrishna Rao, to release the funds as per the chief minister Revanth Reddy’s directive.

The financial aid was deposited into 66 accounts, including 28 in Nizamabad, 19 in Jagtial, 9 in Kamareddy, 7 in Nirmal, and one each in Medak, Ranga Reddy, and Sangareddy districts.

Eeravatri further stated that Rs 5.15 crore had been disbursed to 103 beneficiaries earlier. In the financial year 2024-25, a total of Rs 8.45 crore has been paid to 169 families under this scheme.