Telangana building collapse: NDRF recovers second body

Hyderabad: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday, March 28, recovered the body of the second construction worker who was crushed under the collapsed building in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The construction worker was identified as P Upender; the body was recovered at 2:20 am and shifted to a hospital for autopsy. On March 26, the under-construction building collapsed around 2:30 pm. The building did not have the required permissions from the authorities to construct six floors.

At 2:30 am on Thursday, March 27, rescue personnel found a worker, Ch Kameshwar Rao, under the debris and brought him out. However, he died on the way to the hospital.

The under-construction ground-plus-five-story building in the town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping two construction workers.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), fire services department and police participated in the rescue operation. Kameshwar Rao was rescued around 2:30 am on Thursday.

He was then transferred to Government Area Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The under-construction building at Super Bazaar Centre in the temple down collapsed due to an alleged structural fault.

District Collector Jitesh Patil, superintendent of police B Rohith Raju and other senior officials supervised the rescue operation. The building was being built by one Srinivas Moula, also known as Sri Pathi, who runs a trust.

He had built a temple on the ground floor while five additional floors were under construction. The structure suddenly collapsed on Wednesday when two workers were working on the ground floor. Eyewitnesses said they heard cries from beneath the rubble for some time after the collapse.

The builder, who has become a seer, had been carrying out the construction for nearly two years without obtaining the necessary permissions. He had reportedly obtained permission for two floors but laid slabs for five floors. Locals said the authorities concerned failed to act despite complaints.

The residents in the vicinity had raised objections, pointing out that the site lacked proper ground support for a high-rise structure in such a small space. Police registered a case against Sri Pathi and arrested him.

