Telangana govt, UMEED empower women through ‘Sahyog’ program

The ‘Sahyog’ program, now in its second phase is designed to enhance the mentorship capabilities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th March 2025 9:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: UMEED, a nonprofit organization focused on women’s empowerment and career readiness, has partnered with the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, Telangana, and Social Venture Partners India-Hyderabad Chapter to implement ‘Sahyog,’ a ‘train the trainer’ initiative aimed at strengthening employability structures in the state’s education system.

The third quarter of the Sahyog training program took place on March 19-20 at the RUSA Resource Center in Hyderabad.

The training in this quarter focused on equipping full-time mentors (FTMs) with essential modern skills. On Day 1, expert trainers from UMEED conducted sessions on diverse student learning styles and AI-based tools that can enhance both teaching methods and career readiness among students. External subject matter experts were also brought in to discuss the integration of artificial intelligence in education.

Day 2 of the training addressed gender sensitivity through a session on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, emphasizing the importance of creating inclusive and safe learning environments. Additionally, trainers conducted workshops on logical reasoning and aptitude skills, key areas for students preparing for competitive exams.

The ‘Sahyog’ program, now in its second phase of collaboration with the Telangana Education Department, is designed to enhance the mentorship capabilities of FTMs in the Telangana Skills and Knowledge Centre (TSKC).

Speaking at the event, Prof G. Yadgiri emphasized the crucial role FTMs play in shaping students’ careers and acknowledged the government’s commitment to strengthening mentorship programs. Prof. P Bala Bhaskar noted the program’s success, highlighting that knowledge gained in previous training sessions had already been implemented effectively in educational institutions.

