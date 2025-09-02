Telangana govt unveils Rs 15,000 cr tourism policy to create 3 lakh jobs

Hyderabad: The state tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced on Tuesday, September 2, a new policy with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore over five years, aimed at creating 3 lakh new jobs and taking Telangana tourism on a global stage
The government will host a nine-day celebration from September 21 to 30, showcasing the state’s rich cultural and artistic heritage through events across Telangana and Hyderabad.
Here are the programes
- Tankbund Carnival held on September 27
- Guinness World Record attempt with over 10,000 women at the LB stadium on September 28
- Bathukamma contest on September 29
- Floral parade and rangoli in Tankbund on September 30
These programmes will also feature special rides, rallies, art campus and other cultural events.