Telangana govt unveils Rs 15,000 cr tourism policy to create 3 lakh jobs

Hyderabad: The state tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced on Tuesday, September 2, a new policy with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore over five years, aimed at creating 3 lakh new jobs and taking Telangana tourism on a global stage

The government will host a nine-day celebration from September 21 to 30, showcasing the state’s rich cultural and artistic heritage through events across Telangana and Hyderabad.

Here are the programes

Tankbund Carnival held on September 27

Guinness World Record attempt with over 10,000 women at the LB stadium on September 28

Bathukamma contest on September 29

Floral parade and rangoli in Tankbund on September 30

These programmes will also feature special rides, rallies, art campus and other cultural events.