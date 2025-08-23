Telangana to soon get heli-tourism: Tourism minister Jupally

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism minster, Jupally Krishna Rao, on Friday, August 22, announced plans to introduce helicopter tourism in the state.

According to reports, the government of Telangana will collaborate with travel agency Ease My Trip to provide helicopter services between Hyderabad and Srisailam via Somasila.

Furthermore, the minister also laid down foundation stones for tourism development works in Somashila, Amaragiri, and Eegalapenta at an estimated cost of Rs 47.44 crore.

He also announced plans to develop ‘Amaragiri Island’ in Kollapur mandal as a tourism spot on par with international standards.

As a part of this, 23 development works will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 38.61 crore, stated the minster.

State government’s plans for Amaragiri Island include 24 G+1 cottages, 6 twin cottages, a swimming pool, a meditation and yoga centre, spa area, a cafeteria, jetties, and other amenities.

A watch tower will also be installed to allow people to enjoy the beauty of the Nallamala forests and the Krishna River.