Telangana govt’s claims regarding 2L jobs fake: Harish Rao

The Siddipet MLA criticised Congress' claim of providing two lakh jobs annually as false, stating that while they claim to have filled 55,000 posts, fewer than 6,000 have been filled.

BRS MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, April 13, alleged that the Telangana government’s claims of creating two lakh jobs is a farce.

The Siddipet MLA criticised Congress’ claim of providing two lakh jobs annually as false, stating that while they claim to have filled 55,000 posts, fewer than 6,000 have been filled. Rao further accused the Congress government of misleading and cheating the unemployed youth by promising jobs and then abandoning them under the guise of false affection.

Addressing a gathering of BRS youth and student meeting on the occasion of the party’s silver jubilee, Rao questioned why Rahul Gandhi was brought to Ashok Nagar to make such promises, pointing out that while Congress leaders secured positions, the unemployed were left behind.

