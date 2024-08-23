Telangana govt’s crucial meeting on ‘minority welfare’ set for Aug 24

Hyderabad: The Advisor to the Government of Telangana on SC, ST, BC, and Minorities, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, is scheduled to hold a meeting on August 24 with the presidents and officials of minority institutions to discuss the implementation of minority welfare schemes and budget allocation. The meeting aims to evaluate the promises made in the Congress party’s Minorities Declaration before the recent assembly elections.

Special Chief Secretary of Minority Welfare, Tafsir Iqbal IPS, has highlighted that the meeting will focus on reviewing the implementation of these promises. The meeting will be held at the Secretariat, and representatives from key minority institutions, including the Waqf Board, Urdu Academy, Minority Finance Corporation, Haj Committee, and Minority Residential School Society, will be in attendance.

Mohammed Ali Shabbir recently discussed the budget issues for minority schemes with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister advised holding a review meeting on budget execution and the progress of minority welfare schemes, leading to the August 24 meeting. Prior to this, Tafsir Iqbal has convened a preparatory meeting on August 23 with officials from all minority institutions to finalize the details that will be presented during the review.

This year, the Telangana government has allocated ₹3,000 crores in the budget for minority welfare. The upcoming meeting will aim to ensure that the necessary budget is released to fulfill the commitments made in the Minority Declaration, alongside ongoing schemes.

Following the review meeting with the Advisor to the government, the Chief Minister is expected to convene a high-level meeting to review SC, ST, BC, and minority welfare schemes.