Telangana govt’s priority should be to fulfil six declarations: Party leader

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday said that the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana should fulfil six guarantees made before the elections to the people of the southern state as they have been waiting for the last 10 years.

“Our priority should be to fulfil six declarations after that other issues can be taken up because people are expecting those declarations promised by Sonia Gandhi…People have been waiting for the last 10 years. They are suffering like anything… even farmers, workers, labourers, unemployed youth,” the Congress leader said.

The Congress had promised six guarantees to the people of Telangana while releasing its election manifesto for the poll-bound state.

Under the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, the party promised Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women. Gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel for women in TSRTC buses across the state.

The party said it will also provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, and tenant farmers; Rs 12,000 to agricultural labour will be provided every year; a bonus of Rs 500 for paddy per quintal will be provided under ‘Rythu Bharosa’.

The party will provide 200 units of free electricity for all households under ‘Gruha Jyothi’, Under the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ scheme, the party promised to provide a house site for families not owning a house and Rs 5 lakh financial assistance towards the construction of the house, Under ‘Yuva Vikasam’ a financial assistance card worth Rs 5 lakh, the party said, will be provided to students which can be used in payment of college fees, among others.

Congress emerged as the single largest party in the just-concluded Telangana elections by bagging 64 out of 119 seats and putting an end to the BRS’s 10-year reign.

Earlier in the day, party’s state unit chief Revanth Reddy took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Along with Reddy, 12 MLAs took oath as Ministers in a fresh cabinet.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in the year 2014.

Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this morning were also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the stage.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also reached Hyderabad to take part in the occasion.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony DK Shivakumar said, “We will implement the guarantees. We are committed to whatever we have spoken.”