Telangana govt’s survey covers nearly 70,000 households in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the second day of Telangana State’s ongoing Comprehensive Survey, approximately 69,624 households within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area were surveyed on Sunday.

The survey, which began with a slow start on Saturday, gained significant momentum on its second day. The Telangana government has appointed IAS officers as zone-specific supervisors to oversee the survey’s effective implementation. HMDA Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad has been designated as the coordinator for the GHMC area.

During the first phase of the survey, conducted from November 6 to 8, teams gathered basic household information, such as house numbers and family details. Stickers were placed on each household to mark those surveyed.

In the current second phase, which commenced on Saturday, the survey teams are collecting detailed social, economic, educational, political, and caste-related data. Each survey takes around 30 minutes per household due to the extensive nature of the data fields, which number nearly 70. However, officials anticipate that the process will become faster as surveyors gain more experience.

To support this data collection effort, GHMC has introduced special measures to ensure that the collected information is promptly entered into the system. Zonal commissioners have been directed to procure necessary equipment and ensure the safe storage of survey forms.